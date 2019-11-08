Police say after autopsy that baby found dead in Saskatoon was a girl, but no cause of death revealed

WARNING: This story contains details some readers may find disturbing

The dead baby found in a Saskatoon recycling bin one week ago was a girl, police said Friday.

Police were called to an alleyway on the 400 block of Fifth Avenue N. on the morning of Nov. 8. They found the body of an infant inside an industrial-sized recycling bin.

The Saskatoon Police Service said an autopsy conducted earlier this week could not conclusively determine the girl's date of birth, though the service has previously said it believes it is a newborn baby.

It said further tests, which were not specified, will require months to complete.

No cause of death has been given.

Police seeking video

Meanwhile, the service says the need to find the baby's mother remains urgent as the investigation continues.

The service is asking anyone with video taken from Nov. 4 to Nov. 8 within the boundaries of 25th Street, Queen Street, Third Avenue and Sixth Avenue to come forward.

Investigators have also released a photo of the type of bag the baby was found in within the recycling bin.

Saskatoon police released this photo of the type of bag the baby was found in. (Supplied by Saskatoon police)

Stan Bergen, the building manager of a nearby apartment, said Friday that he was standing in front of his building when a man who had been digging through the bin approach and asked him to use his phone.

The man told Bergen he thought he saw a baby inside the bin. Bergen said he went and looked himself and saw a baby wrapped in a bag, frozen.

Bergen said he then called police, who arrived a short time later.