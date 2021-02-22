Awet Mehari headed to prison after sexual assault conviction upheld

Awet Mehari turned himself in on Monday to start serving his sentence for sexual assault.

In 2019, the 31-year-old Regina man was convicted of sexual assault of a 19-year-old woman and sentenced to three years.

He had appealed, but after a series of court battles, his conviction was ultimately upheld last Friday.

Mehari was given 48 hours to report for custody. He came into the Regina police station on Monday and was taken to prison.