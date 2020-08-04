Firefighters battle huge blaze in Davidson, Sask., autobody shop

The volunteer fire department in Davidson, Sask., was kept busy for hours as an autobody shop burst into flames early Saturday morning.

The fire started in the main autobody shop at around 2 a.m. CST and eventually spread to a nearby garage in the town, located about 132 km northwest of Regina.

Fire chief Don Willner said the fire was very difficult to fight for a number of reasons.

The building was full of barrels of fuel and oil, as well as canisters of propane and oxygen. It also took hours before the power was disconnected to the building, making it a dangerous situation.

"We were very, very aware of the live power," said Willner.

"We kept all of our firefighters a long ways back. We were playing it as safe as we could."

Firefighters worked for hours to contain the blaze. (Davidson Fire Department/Facebook)

The Davidson Fire Department quickly called for help from the Craik Fire Department, which sent an extra three trucks to the scene.

It took about five hours to get the fire under control.

"At that point, we changed our method to a defensive attack and we were just basically going to surround and drown it."

Both buildings were completely destroyed.

Investigators are still working to find out what caused the fire. Early findings show that blaze could have been electrical.