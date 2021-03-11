Ikea chooses Saskatoon child's design from thousands of entries to be made into a toy
Audrey Rogalski's 'Sandwich Friends' design wins over the hearts of the online public and Ikea
Saskatoon 10-year-old Audrey Rogalski was "super surprised" when her drawing was chosen from more than 66,000 entries in the annual Global Ikea Soft Toy Drawing Competition.
Kids from across the globe took part in the annual competition for a chance to design the soft toys of their dreams.
This year, five drawings were selected by a jury at Ikea in Sweden.
Rogalski's "Sandwich Friends" design won over the hearts of the online public that voted for her and the jury from Ikea. The design features two slices of bread — one with peanut butter and another with jelly — holding hands.
"I wanted to make a stuffie that represented friends, and peanut butter and jelly go great together," Rogalski told Saskatoon Morning's Leisha Grebinski. "I thought it'd be a good stuffie, and I think we could all use a bit of friends right now."
Rogalski's mother Katherine found the contest online and thought it would be a fun project for her kids to take part in, adding Audrey and her brothers enjoy doing creative projects.
Katherine said Audrey started drawing the design right away.
"I was like, wow, that's so cute that I just thought it was a great design. And we just sent it off right away."
The design worked its way to being one of the top designs in Canada and then was voted on by the public online.
The finalists were then voted on by a jury from Ikea Sweden.
"We're all very surprised by this, but very excited," Katherine said.
Sandwich Friends will be part of the Sagoskatt collection, a limited-edition soft toy line designed by children for children.
The collection will be available in Ikea Canada stores and on IKEA.ca this fall. All proceeds are donated to local children's organizations across Canada that support the right to play and develop.
Sandwich Friends promises to be a big hit in the Rogalski household.
"I'm going to get one for free, and I think my brother wants to get one," Audrey said.
Katherine said they plan on making a trip to the Ikea store in Edmonton once the toy becomes available.
"I think we'll be picking out quite a few for family and friends," she said.
Audrey said she would like to continue designing, "but I think I'll just keep drawing as a hobby."
The other winners include in the contest were children from Lithuania, Poland, Russia and the U.S.
With files from Saskatoon Morning
Comments
To encourage thoughtful and respectful conversations, first and last names will appear with each submission to CBC/Radio-Canada's online communities (except in children and youth-oriented communities). Pseudonyms will no longer be permitted.
By submitting a comment, you accept that CBC has the right to reproduce and publish that comment in whole or in part, in any manner CBC chooses. Please note that CBC does not endorse the opinions expressed in comments. Comments on this story are moderated according to our Submission Guidelines. Comments are welcome while open. We reserve the right to close comments at any time.