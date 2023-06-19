Calls for ATV safety grow after 3 people, including 13-year-old, killed in recent crashes

A 13-year-old boy from Saskatoon is among three people killed in separate fatal ATV crashes in Saskatchewan and Manitoba over the weekend of June 10.

Wyatt Ewen's untimely death further accentuates the need for more safety regulations around ATVs, experts say.

Myron Skoberne, a close friend of the family, was informed about Ewen's death on June 10. Skoberne said Ewen was at his grandparents' acreage at Pike Lake, about 36 kilometres south of Saskatoon, when he went for a lap in his ATV. He was later found under the vehicle.

"He had a mark on the side of his face, which was a bruise. It was an indication that if the helmet was on, he wouldn't have had that," Skoberne said, noting the heat that day probably prompted the teen to not wear a helmet.

"I used to tell him to wear a helmet, and he used to say, 'Uncle Myron I always wear my helmet'. This was a case where he didn't wear it, but when a machine like that of hundreds of pounds lands on you, you're pretty much done."

Ewen was a member of the Royal Canadian Air Cadets 574 Dakota Squadron and was looking forward to graduating Grade 8. (Submitted by Melanie Rocheleau)

Ewen would have turned 14 a few days later. He was about to graduate Grade 8 and from the Royal Canadian Air Cadets 574 Dakota Squadron.

"He had so much potential," Skoberne said. "It's just tragic that his life was cut so short."

Skoberne said Ewen was kind and compassionate.

"He just had that amazing smile and curiosity. He really touched a lot of people."

Skoberne said ATV drivers under 18 should seek training and not ride without parental supervision. If the latter is impossible, he suggests having a buddy system, as "seconds count with ATV crashes."

A GoFundMe campaign to cover the funeral expenses for Ewen raised $22,385.

"Wyatt was an extremely smart kid with an infectious smile. He always did for others and never expected anything in return," the family wrote in the fundraiser.

Myron Skoberne, a close friend of the family, says the teenager had a lot of potential and never shied away from helping strangers. (Travis Reddaway/CBC)

According to the data from Statistics Canada , there were an average of 167 deaths in the country per year from 2016 to 2020 where the occupant was driving a "special all-terrain or other motor vehicle designed primarily for off-road use."

According to the data from Saskatchewan Government Insurance (SGI), 29 people were killed and 310 were injured in ATV collisions on public roads in the province from 2012 to 2021. However, a majority of ATV crashes and fatalities happen on private roads and aren't included in that data.

'Training should be made mandatory': association

John Meed, general manager of Saskatchewan All Terrain Vehicle Association (SATVA), said the frequency of fatalities in Saskatchewan stays steady.

In Saskatchewan, the law requires an approved motorcycle helmet and appropriate protective eyewear when riding an ATV in public areas.

"Unless you have taken the approved training course, riders 12 to 15 must be supervised if they are on public property," Meed said.

"I would love to see training be made mandatory, just like it is for snowmobiles. We have approached the government, they said they were keen on the idea, but nothing has happened."

Meed said ATVs do not operate like other vehicles and training is needed.

John Meed, general manager of Saskatchewan All Terrain Vehicle Association, says the combination of alcohol and ATVs is a huge problem. (Submitted by John Meed)

According to a 2021 Statistics Canada report , nearly half of ATV fatalities from 2013 to 2019 were from rollovers.

Meed said crashes also often happen when people take passengers on quads designed for one person. He said this disrupts the balance of the vehicle, causing it to flip over, especially going up and down hills.

"It's also important to know your routes," he said.

"We have been lobbying the government for years to try and get some registration done for ATVs. From those registrations, there could be some funds that could help develop safe trails."

The same report also found that in at least 33 per cent of ATV-related fatalities, the coroner or medical examiner reported that the deceased had been riding on dangerous terrain, a slope or in a curve when it happened.

The report also examined the use of alcohol. In at least 51 per cent of ATV-related fatalities from 2013 to 2019, the driver had reportedly consumed alcohol, cannabis or other drugs.

Meed said he has seen "a false sense of confidence" in ATV riders who drink while driving.

"Alcohol is a huge problem. Drinking and riding is not good in motor vehicles, but even worse when driving ATVs," he said.

'ATVs are not toys, nor are they babysitters': Canadian Quad Council

Wayne Daub, the general manager of the Canadian Quad Council, said they are increasingly hearing about youth being injured or killed on ATVs.

Daub said ATV design and frames are manufactured for specific ages.

"So, if a child is on an adult-size ATV, the brakes are not geared for smaller hands, it would be harder to squeeze. Plus, the body weight of a 13-year-old does not make it possible to control a full-size ATV," he said.

Daub said another contributing factor to such incidents is lack of physical driver safety training. He said the council highly recommends ATV riders and parents should get trained.

"People can just go and buy an ATV without any training, but we are proponents of mandatory training, especially for youth," he said.

"There is never ever ever an excuse not to have a helmet on when you are straddling an ATV. Many crashes and injuries are a result of riders not wearing them."

Wayne Daub, the general manager of the Canadian Quad Council, says the onus is on parents and guardians of young ATV drivers. (Submitted by Wayne Daub)

The Statistics Canada report says at least 33 per cent of riders were not wearing a helmet during fatal ATV events from 2013 to 2019.

Daub said there "is no real enforcement," with police departments looking at ATVs as low priority. He said the onus lies on parents.

"ATVs are not toys, nor are they babysitters or things to be used to keep your kids busy. They are vehicles with engines on them," he said.

"If you are out there, you should have direct supervision within 10 feet of the youth or child riding the ATV. So, you are within shouting distance."

Daub reminds parents that ATVs are not meant to be driven on hard surfaces like roads or highways, and the driver should factor in speed.

"ATGATT — all the gear, all the time — is key," he said. "It includes gloves, eye and foot protection, long sleeves, and long pants. The helmet should be fastened. The stigma that helmets are not cool should be lost."