'An irresponsible crash': Sask. man gets 21 months in jail for ATV rollover that killed friend

A sombre courtroom scene in Saskatoon Thursday grimly underscored how drastically the life of Kade Daelick, now a convicted dangerous driver, has changed from a happy occasion two years before.

On the warm Saturday evening of June 10, 2017, Daelick, his friend Drew Rossen and others were pre-partying in a house near Lanigan Central High School.

Graduation had brought the group together, according to a statement of facts read out in Saskatoon Court of Queen's Bench. There were darts, a funnel and other drinking games.

"I would suggest it was a very exciting time for people in the community," said Crown prosecutor Cory Bliss. "It was a very celebratory time."

'Safe grad'

The plan, as arranged by parents and the school in the town about 120 kilometres southeast of Saskatoon, was for people to make their way on foot from the pre-party to a "safe grad" event — a gathering point from which people would be driven by sober drivers to the night's main party site.

Daelick brought his two-seat, side-by-side ATV to the house — a 2016 Can-Am Maverick. Partygoers took the ATV for rides across a nearby field, to the edge of town and back.

By 9 p.m., when the party was winding down, Rossen had arrived at the house and was excited to hop on the ATV, so Daelick took him for a ride.

"People at the party heard the side-by-side start up, they heard it accelerate into the field behind the high school and then they saw a dust cloud," said Bliss.

No helmets or seatbelts

Neither Daelick nor Rossen were wearing helmets or their seatbelts, as required by law. Daelick's belt was buckled, but only behind his seat.

As Bliss explained, "The ATV has a safety feature in place that if the driver's seatbelt is not buckled, it will not exceed a certain speed.

"Unfortunately, that can be defeated simply by buckling the seatbelt behind the driver."

One witness told Bliss they saw the ATV rock back and forth until it tipped over. Both men flew from the vehicle.

Daelick, now 20, hit his head. Rossen, 19, died immediately.

Speed a factor

According to Bliss, the RCMP investigation found that Daelick's steering of the ATV caused the wheels to dig into the ground and send the vehicle rolling over one-and-a-half times.

Speed was a factor, though the exact speed Daelick was driving at could not be determined, Bliss said.

From the moment the ATV was last upright up to its final resting position, the vehicle had moved about 16.5 metres — "which can give the court perhaps some idea of the speed that the vehicle was going," Bliss said.

Guilty plea

Daelick, red-faced and wearing a dark suit and tie, pleaded guilty Thursday to dangerous driving causing death.

The judge sentenced him to 21 months in jail and 24 months' probation, including community service that may involve speaking out publicly about ATV use.

It's also been recommended that Daelick serve his time in the impaired driver treatment program, if possible, said defence attorney Brian Pfefferle.

'One must take responsibility'

Several of Rossen's siblings spoke out in court following Daelick's plea.

"I felt shock and horror," said Rossen's brother Mathias. "I felt bad for Kade too. His life was immediately changed."

"We miss Drew," said Rossen's sister. "We smile on the outside but the grief makes its way in."

Said Niels, another of Rossen's brothers: "I hope some good comes out of his death."

One striking note of discord was sounded during the reading of victim impact statements. A volunteer read out the statement from Rossen family friend Debra Ohryn, who said Rossen's life was cut short by "an irresponsible crash."

"This devastating crash has tormented the lives of the Rossen family each day since June 10, 2017," said Ohryn's statement.

"Kade not taking responsibility for his actions immediately after the crash has placed unnecessary daily stress on the Rossen family.

"One must take responsibility for their actions so the healing process can occur for the accused's and the victim's families."

Speaking briefly but directly to Rossen's family inside the courtroom, Daelick said, "I miss Drew every day and I know you guys do too."