Woman fends off attempted sexual assault at knifepoint in northwest Sask.: RCMP

Pierceland RCMP are searching for a man they say tried to sexually assault a woman at knifepoint in a rural, wooded area on Tuesday evening.

RCMP said they were dispatched to the junction of Highway 224 and 950, about 300 kilometres northwest of Saskatoon, at about 7:20 p.m. CST on Tuesday.

A woman had been working in the area when the man tried to sexually assault her near the gate to Meadow Lake Provincial Park, police said. She was able to fight him off and escape with minor injuries.

RCMP described the man as tall and thin with tan skin and looking younger than 30. He was wearing dark clothing, sunglasses and a bandana covering his face.

Several RCMP units are assisting with the investigation.

RCMP are asking anyone who may have seen parked vehicles or pedestrians in the area on Tuesday evening to call them or Crime Stoppers.