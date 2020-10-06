Man recovering in hospital after being shot Sunday night in Prince Albert

Two people are facing attempted murder charges after a shooting in Prince Albert that sent one person to hospital.

Police say a 31-year-old man was shot Sunday evening near the intersection of 28th Street and Sixth Avenue East.

According to police the suspects fled the scene in a vehicle which later ran into a parked vehicle and a fence.

The suspects then fled on foot before being tracked down by the police canine unit.

An 18-year-old woman and a 20-year-old man face a number of charges, including attempted murder, and will appear in court later this week.

The injured man was transported to a Saskatoon hospital.