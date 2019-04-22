Skip to Main Content
Regina police charge man with attempted murder of 7-year-old girl
Saskatoon·New

Regina police charge man with attempted murder of 7-year-old girl

A taxi driver reported finding the girl bleeding from the head with no shoes or jacket, according to a police news release issued Monday afternoon. The driver gave the girl shelter in his taxi until officers arrived.

Girl had no shoes or jacket, was sheltered by taxi driver until officers arrived: police

Guy Quenneville · CBC News ·
The girl had no shoes or jacket, was bleeding from the head and was being sheltered by a taxi driver when police officers arrived, according to a police release issued Monday afternoon. (Cory Coleman/CBC)

The Regina Police Service has charged a 24-year-old man with the attempted murder of a seven-year-old girl who was found bloody and alone outside a business early Saturday morning.

A taxi driver reported finding the girl bleeding from the head with no shoes or jacket near the corner of Brotherton Avenue and Cavendish Street, according to a police news release issued Monday afternoon. The driver gave the girl shelter in his taxi until officers arrived.

"It is anticipated the victim will recover fully," police said of the girl's hospitalization and injuries. 

According to the release, officers went to the girl's home nearby and found the suspect, who was allegedly trying to leave. After some investigation, police arrested and charged the man.

"It should be noted that the accused male is not a stranger to the victim or victim's family, and is alleged to be in violation of a court order prohibiting contact with the residents at that address," according to the release.

The man made his first court appearance Monday in provincial court.

About the Author

Guy Quenneville

All-platform journalist for CBC Saskatoon

Story tips? guy.quenneville@cbc.ca

CBC's Journalistic Standards and Practices|About CBC News

now