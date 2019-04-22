Regina police charge man with attempted murder of 7-year-old girl

The Regina Police Service has charged a 24-year-old man with the attempted murder of a seven-year-old girl who was found bloody and alone outside a business early Saturday morning.

A taxi driver reported finding the girl bleeding from the head with no shoes or jacket near the corner of Brotherton Avenue and Cavendish Street, according to a police news release issued Monday afternoon. The driver gave the girl shelter in his taxi until officers arrived.

"It is anticipated the victim will recover fully," police said of the girl's hospitalization and injuries.

According to the release, officers went to the girl's home nearby and found the suspect, who was allegedly trying to leave. After some investigation, police arrested and charged the man.

"It should be noted that the accused male is not a stranger to the victim or victim's family, and is alleged to be in violation of a court order prohibiting contact with the residents at that address," according to the release.

The man made his first court appearance Monday in provincial court.