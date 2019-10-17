14-year-old girl grabbed from yard of Saskatoon home in attempted abduction

A man grabbed a 14-year-old girl from the backyard of a Saskatoon home in an attempted abduction earlier this month.

The unknown man attempted to pull her down the back lane before the girl was able to free herself and flee, according to Saskatoon police.

Police said the teen was not physically harmed during the incident.

The incident took place at around 2:00 a.m. on Oct. 9 in the 700 block of Avenue M South, police said in a release.

Investigators have conducted interviews and sought information from residents in the area, and are now appealing to the general public for help with the case.

The man is described as being about 30-years-old, 6' tall, with blond hair and a "chubby" build.

Police said he was wearing a black hoodie, grey sweat pants and running shoes.

They said it's possible he has a piercing on the side of his nose with a red stud, and he may also have a tattoo on his left lower leg.

Anyone with information is asked to contact the Saskatoon Police Service or Crime Stoppers.