Rejected as a licence plate, but Sask. Rush fans can put 'Assman' on their chests with new T-shirts

Assman. It started as a brazen decal on a truck's rear end, but it can now be worn proudly across your chest.

The Saskatchewan Rush lacrosse team has created a T-shirt that captures the spirit of a move Dave Assman (pronounced "Oss-men") made to be loud and proud about his last name.

Assman put a faux-licence plate decal sporting his last name on his truck's tailgate earlier this month.

It was in response to Saskatchewan Government Insurance — the province's vehicle-licence issuer — denying him a vanity "Assman" plate, calling it an "unacceptable slogan."

The lacrosse team then capitalized on Assman's recent publicity and asked him if they could do up a shirt based on his truck decal design.

"When we heard about David's story, we wanted to have some fun with it," Saskatchewan Rush spokesperson Brandon Urban wrote in an email.

For a cool $20, people were invited to join the Dave Assman movement. (Sean Trembath/CBC News)

Assman gave the team the go-ahead — and told CBC he isn't taking a cut of the sales.

The shirts are simple — all white in colour and displaying the word "ASSMAN," wrapped by rectangular box resembling a licence plate.

They hit the merch table at a Friday Rush game, where Assman was invited as a guest of honour. He and his nephew, who shares the same last name, sat in the owner's box and got star treatment.

Dave Assman said many people stopped him for photos at the game. (Sean Schofer/Facebook)

"Quite a few people wanted to take their pictures with me, which was kind of cool," Assman said.

But he got even more attention on the drive from his Melville home to Saskatoon.

"I don't know if they recognize me but they sure do recognize the truck. You see a lot of people taking pictures in the rear-view mirror of the truck, and a few horns are honking and waves and all that," he said.

More than 50 of the shirts were sold on Friday.

Assman said he thinks his story resonates with people who don't like censorship, or worrying about what other people think.

"There's too many people out there that get their feelings hurt by anything," he said.

"And it seems that the government or whoever has to be politically correct and protect those people, when there's no need to."