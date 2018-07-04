Sask. judge rules no evidence of election tampering in Francophone assembly elections

After months of legal wrangling, a Court of Queen's Bench judge has ruled Denis Simard is the president of the Assemblée Communautaire​ Fransaskoise (ACF).

The group, which represents Francophones in the province, has been locked in conflict since the ACF held an election in November 2017.

Previously, an independent electoral commission had ruled that 105 mail-in ballots found in a dormant mail box were invalid, electing Roger Gauthier as president of the association.

However, in a decision released on Tuesday, Justice Guy Chicoine reversed that outcome, stating that 66 of those ballots should count toward the election, meaning Denis Simard is now president.

"I believe it is incumbent upon this Court to emphasize the right of the 105 electors whose votes were invalidated by the Independent Commission to have their ballots counted in this election of members of the board of directors of the ACF," wrote Justice Chicoine.

Advance ballots

The controversy stems from three men, Guy Ngako, Ibrahim Issifi and Marius Matara, who gathered a list of ACF voters who requested mail-in ballots. The men were organizing the federation's African-Canadian members in an attempt to elect Simard as president.

Eventually, a man running for community representative on the assembly's board heard that more than 100 mail-in ballots were unaccounted for. After an investigation, the ballots were found in the federation's post-office box, several days after the election.

Former president Roger Gauthier says he is bound by the court's judgement, but believes 'irregularities, manipulations and malevolence played a role in the election results." (SRC)

The ACF argued that the campaign to gather the ballots constituted as election tampering, and that each voter was responsible for delivering the ballot to the federation itself. As well, the federation said each mail-in voter was required to provide a reason as to why they were choosing to vote through a mail-in ballot.

However, Justice Chicoine disagreed.

"It is obvious that an advance poll is provided for to enable as many people as possible to vote in an election," he wrote. "The reasons why an elector may be incapable of attending a polling station on Election Day are many and varied. What is a valid reason to one person may appear to be weak to another."

Chicoine went further, writing that while there appeared to be a concerted effort to get more people to vote in the federation's election, there was no evidence of wrongdoing, even though the men supplied voters with pre-addressed and stamped envelopes and offered to mail them to the assembly office in Saskatoon.

"There is no evidence or even any suggestion that these individuals were involved or assisted in the marking of the ballot," read the decision. "Offering to provide a pre-addressed envelope and to deliver the ballot to the post office did not violate any rule relating to the secrecy of the ballot."

The ACF said it will be communicating with everyone affected by the decision and will meet to discuss the decision.

In a statement, former president Robert Gauthier said he was bound to comply with the court's judgement, but said he did not agree with it.

"I stay convinced that irregularities, manipulations and malevolence played a role in the election results," Gauthier wrote. "There is a lesson to be learned; we must remain vigilant."