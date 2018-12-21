Representatives of the Saskatoon Police Service (SPS) are taking part in a walk to raise awareness of a missing woman that begins Friday.

SPS's victim services unit said it would be joining the family of Ashley Morin in a walk of support and awareness.

On Wednesday — the one-year anniversary of Morin's disappearance in North Battleford — RCMP announced Morin is believed to have been the victim of a homicide.

A poster seen at a December 2018 news conference in Saskatoon drawing attention to Ashley Morin's disappearance. (Guy Quenneville/CBC)

Police also released an image of a van believed to have been driven by someone responsible for her death.

Morin was 31 when she went missing. Police said she hasn't had any banking, cell phone or social media activity since then.

The walkers will be making their way from Saskatoon to North Battleford over the weekend. It is scheduled to begin Friday at 8 a.m. CST in front of SPS headquarters.