Sask. newlywed mother in serious condition after highway crash on way to Riders game

Friends and family of a couple from Christopher Lake, Sask., are praying for a speedy recovery after a highway crash on Saturday morning.

Ashley and Matt Klassen were driving to Regina for the Saskatchewan Roughriders game when they were involved in a major accident with another vehicle north of Prince Albert.

Ashley was taken to hospital in Saskatoon with serious injuries.

"We don't know kind of what recovery she's going to make," said family friend Megan Shmigelski. "They're still waiting for swelling on the brain to go down to see whether she's got brain damage or not."

Shmigelski started an online fundraiser for the family. As of Wednesday morning, more than $12,750 had been brought in.

"Ashley needs support right now," she said. "I'm just hoping that they can afford to be by her side instead of worrying about their mortgages or their bills that need to be paid."

The couple had only been married a few months before the accident and have a one-year-old son, Ben.

"Ben's been in town visiting Mommy, and they're all taking turns by her bedside," said Shmigelski. "It's definitely tough."

Matt Klassen is in hospital in Prince Albert with non-life threatening injuries.

RCMP said the collision is still under investigation. No charges have been laid.