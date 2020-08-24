Accused in Red Earth Cree Nation stabbing in custody after arrest warrant issued

A 21-year-old man accused of second-degree murder over the stabbing death of 24-year-old Brett McKay is in custody after police issued an arrest warrant on Sunday.

Richard Flett was located Sunday evening after the RCMP asked for the public's help to locate him earlier the same day. He was arrested over the stabbing death of McKay.

Police said McKay had been at a large social gathering in an open area known as the "reservoir" on Friday night.

Following his stabbing he was driven to a home at Red Earth Cree Nation, about 290 kilometres northeast of Saskatoon.

Police said McKay was unresponsive when officers arrived at the home. He was declared dead by paramedics.

On Saturday, police put out a call for information about McKay's death, before announcing Sunday that Flett had been charged with second-degree murder.

A warrant was issued for Flett's arrest Sunday afternoon and he was located and arrested that evening.

RCMP from Nipawin, Carrot River and the Major Crimes Unit South were involved in the arrest.