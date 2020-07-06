'He did not deserve that,' says mother of man seen punched in arrest video

Sherri Penner says she would not wish what happened to her son, Evan Penner, on anyone.

"He did not deserve that," she said through tears at a news conference Thursday at the Federation of Sovereign Indigenous Nations (FSIN) office regarding Penner's arrest by Saskatoon police this past Saturday.

Sherri Penner travelled from northern Manitoba after seeing video of her son's arrest.

Penner's arrest in the 500 block of 11th Street East was captured on video .

In the video, officers can be seen punching Penner several times as he struggles on the ground. Penner was also pepper-sprayed and Tasered during the incident.

The video sparked calls from advocates for the officers involved to be fired.

"What happened to Evan Penner is intolerable," said Eleanore Sunchild, who is providing legal counsel.

"Police brutality has to stop." said Sunchild, adding the family will be taking all legal action necessary to get justice.

FSIN Chief Bobby Cameron said Penner was just trying to protect himself in the video.

Cameron said investments need to go toward education and awareness, not a new remand centre. He supports the family's call for the officers to be fired.

Watch the video:

A video of an arrest that took place July 4 in Saskatoon had prompted calls from advocates for officers to be fired. 5:39

A woman who owns a building in the area previously told CBC she made a non-emergency call to police after a tenant reported feeling unsafe, as Penner was using the apartment block's garden hose to bathe.

Penner is facing charges including attempting to disarm a peace officer, assaulting a police officer, mischief and possession of a controlled substance.

The FSIN is calling on the Saskatoon Police Service to immediately review and amend its use-of-force policies.

Penner, who is from the Nisichawayasihk Cree Nation in northern Manitoba, went missing for a couple of days after he made a court appearance via telephone on Monday.

He was located on Wednesday. An FSIN news release said he is with his family.