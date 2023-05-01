Early morning house fire Sunday sends 4 people, including 3 police, to hospital

The Saskatoon Fire Department says three local police officers were taken to hospital this weekend after rescuing a person from a burning house.

It happened just before 5 a.m. CST on Sunday morning at a house on Avenue H N., according to a fire department news release.

Firefighters arrived to find the back of the house on fire. It was intense enough that the house next door started on fire as well, the department said.

Three police and a person from inside the house were hospitalized with smoke inhalation. The Saskatoon Police Service said the officers have since been released from hospital.

The fire is under investigation, but it's considered suspicious. It caused $100,000 in damage.