Provincial archives digitizes Sask. newspapers from the Second World War
Articles give a snap shot of what life was like on the Prairies during the war
History buffs are getting a treasure trove of material about what it was like to be in Saskatchewan during the Second World War.
The Provincial Archives of Saskatchewan is going to release the first digitized copies of the province's community newspapers from 1939 to 1945 on the Saskatchewan Historic Newspapers Online website.
The digitization project is commemorating the 80th anniversary of the outbreak of the Second World War.
"It gives you a nice, very unique and great snapshot of public life in Saskatchewan, not just within the cities but in the smaller communities as well," said Curt Campbell, the Manager of Records Processing and Preservation Services.
Campbell said several of the papers give a sense of storm clouds brewing in Europe.
"Nazi Germany started in 1933 and things were happening over those intervening years that a lot of people who were keeping up with what was happening diplomatically had a sense that this could all come to a head."
"So there's almost a sense of fatalism that there's going to be another general war, another world war."
Meanwhile, he said, normal life went on.
"You'll see, 'War has been declared,' but on a sidebar it's like the Campbells had a wedding last weekend or here's the price of grain," he said.
This is the latest of the archives' digitization project.
Several years ago the Provincial Archives teamed up with the University of Saskatchewan and started a web site called the Saskatchewan Historical Newspapers Online.
The project is digitizing the archives' holdings of community newspapers extending from roughly 1878 right through to today.
That's about 10 million pages of newsprint, Campbell said.
They first digitized the First World War (1914-18) and then went back to to cover 1878-1914.
"We thought we would do this chapter now since it works well with the 80th anniversary."
Campbell said the tone of the reporting changes as the war drags on and casualties mount.
"Everybody realizes this is a grind," he said. "Fighting these these totalitarian, fascist powers. This is going to take a long time and it's going to be a lot of blood sweat and tears before it all comes to a conclusion."
Campbell said it is an incredibly rich collection.
"I think genealogists and people doing research within their families will find the collection interesting because it gives a great snapshot of what was happening in these smaller communities."
You can view the material at sabnewspapers.usask.ca.
Comments
To encourage thoughtful and respectful conversations, first and last names will appear with each submission to CBC/Radio-Canada's online communities (except in children and youth-oriented communities). Pseudonyms will no longer be permitted.
By submitting a comment, you accept that CBC has the right to reproduce and publish that comment in whole or in part, in any manner CBC chooses. Please note that CBC does not endorse the opinions expressed in comments. Comments on this story are moderated according to our Submission Guidelines. Comments are welcome while open. We reserve the right to close comments at any time.