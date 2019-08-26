Provincial archives digitizes Sask. newspapers from the Second World War

History buffs are getting a treasure trove of material about what it was like to be in Saskatchewan during the Second World War.

The Provincial Archives of Saskatchewan is going to release the first digitized copies of the province's community newspapers from 1939 to 1945 on the Saskatchewan Historic Newspapers Online website.

The digitization project is commemorating the 80th anniversary of the outbreak of the Second World War.

"It gives you a nice, very unique and great snapshot of public life in Saskatchewan, not just within the cities but in the smaller communities as well," said Curt Campbell, the Manager of Records Processing and Preservation Services.

Campbell said several of the papers give a sense of storm clouds brewing in Europe.

"Nazi Germany started in 1933 and things were happening over those intervening years that a lot of people who were keeping up with what was happening diplomatically had a sense that this could all come to a head."

"So there's almost a sense of fatalism that there's going to be another general war, another world war."

Meanwhile, he said, normal life went on.

"You'll see, 'War has been declared,' but on a sidebar it's like the Campbells had a wedding last weekend or here's the price of grain," he said.

U.S. reinforcements land on Omaha beach during the Normandy D-Day landings near Vierville sur Mer, France, on June 6, 1944 in this handout photo provided by the US National Archives. The digitization of Saskatchewan's community newspapers commemorates the 80th anniversary of the start of the Second World War. (Cpt. Herman Wall/U.S. National Archives/Reuters)

This is the latest of the archives' digitization project.

Several years ago the Provincial Archives teamed up with the University of Saskatchewan and started a web site called the Saskatchewan Historical Newspapers Online.

The project is digitizing the archives' holdings of community newspapers extending from roughly 1878 right through to today.

That's about 10 million pages of newsprint, Campbell said.

They first digitized the First World War (1914-18) and then went back to to cover 1878-1914.

"We thought we would do this chapter now since it works well with the 80th anniversary."

Campbell said the tone of the reporting changes as the war drags on and casualties mount.

"Everybody realizes this is a grind," he said. "Fighting these these totalitarian, fascist powers. This is going to take a long time and it's going to be a lot of blood sweat and tears before it all comes to a conclusion."

Campbell said it is an incredibly rich collection.

"I think genealogists and people doing research within their families will find the collection interesting because it gives a great snapshot of what was happening in these smaller communities."