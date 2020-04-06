Snowfall, freezing rain advisory issued for large part of Sask.

A weather system moving in from Montana is expected to make roads treacherous across a wide stretch of Saskatchewan on Monday.

In the south, a freezing rain warning was issued for the Swift Current area. Environment Canada said roads would remain an icy hazard until the ice starts melting later today.

Further north, central and north-east Saskatchewan was expected to receive anywhere from 10 to 15 centimetres of snow today.

Affected areas include Saskatoon, Rosthern, Prince Albert, La Ronge, Melfort, Cumberland House and Hudson Bay.

Environment Canada said a weather system from Montana would make roads treacherous across a large section of the province Monday. (Environment Canada)

The national weather service said the snow would start Monday morning and intensify by noon.

The snow is expected to ease off as the low-pressure system moves into northern Manitoba.

Drivers are asked to be extra cautious, especially during rush hour.