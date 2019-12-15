Battlefords RCMP are looking for a 17-year-old boy and 24-year-old Skylar Pooyak following an alleged shooting incident on Saturday morning.

At roughly 9:30 a.m. Battlefords RCMP received several 911 calls indicating there was a woman screaming in the middle of the road in the 900 block of 110th Street in North Battleford, according to an RCMP news release.

Officers responded and the woman told them that two men, one armed with a gun, entered her home, demanding cash and firing several shots inside the apartment, with the two men fleeing before officers arrived.

The robbery is not believed to be random in nature and no one was hurt during the incident.

Police are now looking for Pooyak, who is facing numerous charges, including assault with a weapon, robbery with a firearm and carrying a concealed weapon.

The 17-year-old, who cannot be named under the Youth Criminal Justice Act, is also facing several related charges, RCMP indicated.

Anyone with information about this incident is asked to contact RCMP or Crime Stoppers.