Sask. anti-mask protesters emboldened by weak police, government response, say experts and residents

Saskatchewan authorities were far too soft on anti-mask demonstrators last weekend and that could have dire consequences, say medical experts and residents of the affected communities.

"These gatherings are against the law. They shouldn't be allowed to congregate," said University of Saskatchewan epidemiologist Nazeem Muhajarine.

The gatherings included a maskless children's festival in Saskatoon, complete with face paint and games. Saskatoon police were there, but didn't ask the crowd to disperse and didn't hand out any tickets.

A Saskatoon police official said they continue to investigate and expect to issue fines, but it's unclear when or how many. A total of 11 tickets have been issued to maskless demonstrators in Saskatoon over the past year, according to police.

"If [police] decided to allow it and put the whole community at risk, [protesters] should at least be accountable. There should be consequences," Muhajarine said.

A public health inspector was videotaped shaking hands with an anti-mask rally organizer in Maple Creek, Sask., last weekend, then telling the maskless man to check out the local restaurants and tattoo parlours. (supplied by Jon Bowie)

Events were also held in southern Saskatchewan. In Maple Creek, a public health inspector was videotaped shaking hands with a man leading an anti-mask convoy across the prairies. The inspector was accompanied by two RCMP officers, who were seen observing the large crowd.

After shaking hands, the public health inspector invites the maskless man to check out the local restaurants and tattoo parlour.

"Awesome place, make sure you spend some time," the inspector tells the man.

I’m wondering if the <a href="https://twitter.com/SaskHealth?ref_src=twsrc%5Etfw">@SaskHealth</a> and <a href="https://twitter.com/WaskoDr?ref_src=twsrc%5Etfw">@WaskoDr</a> are aware of the actions of the Health Inspector at the anti-mask rally in <a href="https://twitter.com/hashtag/MapleCreek?src=hash&ref_src=twsrc%5Etfw">#MapleCreek</a> today. We have an excellent tourism program already. We don’t need your employees inviting anti-mask advocates back to our community... <a href="https://t.co/SQgHB1z3dR">pic.twitter.com/SQgHB1z3dR</a> —@jonbowie

Maple Creek-area rancher Jon Bowie said he watched from home as the anti-mask protesters live-streamed the illegal protest on social media. Bowie was horrified to see the video, and the handshake.

"He should not be acting like that around an anti-masker. It's not his place. Especially since the health authority is promoting mask use. It contravenes everything the health authority is saying and standing up for," Bowie said.

No one from the Saskatchewan Health Authority was available for comment Monday.

Bowie agreed with Muhajarine that police and health inspectors need to do much more.

"It's not good if there's no punishment. It's consequences to our actions. If you're going to stand up and shout and scream at everybody, there's got to be consequences to this sort of thing," he said.

Health experts and some residents are begging police to enforce the public health laws designed to stop the spread of COVID-19. Saskatoon police were present at Saturday's anti-mask children's festival, but did not ask the crowd to disperse or issue any tickets. The legal maximum outdoor gathering size is 10 people. (Leisha Grebinski/CBC)

Muhajarine and others warn these events can be COVID superspreaders. Officials have found positive cases from a maskless Prince Albert event held 10 days ago. And Monday afternoon, Alberta authorities advised anyone who was part of the convoy that passed through Maple Creek to isolate after someone tested positive.

A total of seven tickets were issued across the province by RCMP and police forces in Regina and elsewhere.

Health Minister Paul Merriman called the gatherings "ridiculous." Like Premier Scott Moe last week, he urged them to stop.

"We're hopeful it doesn't happen anywhere else. But there's one way of making sure it doesn't ... just don't do them," Merriman said.

Muhajarine, Bowie and others say it's useless to keep asking anti-mask protesters to stop. They say only one thing will stop them from spreading misinformation and disease — enforcement of the law.

"It's really that simple," Muhajarine said.

The legal maximum outdoor gathering size in Saskatchewan is 10 people.