Another Sask. private Christian school official charged with assault

WARNING: This story contains disturbing details.

Another former official from a private Saskatoon Christian school is facing criminal charges.

John Olubobokun, 63, was formerly a principal at Legacy Christian Academy, which used to be called Christian Centre Academy.

After a series of CBC News stories outlining allegations against former school staff members, dozens of students say they filed criminal complaints with police. Police say multiple allegations of historical assaults were made against Olubobokun in 2021 and 2022.

Olubobokun is now charged with 12 counts of assault with a weapon, according to police. He turned himself in Thursday and appeared in provincial court the same day.

Nearly a dozen former students were there.

"I didn't think this would ever happen. I haven't seen these other students I went to school with my whole life," former student Bethany Ferraro said. "For years and years, we didn't say much about our childhood, tried to forget it, and so it's very empowering to all be here again today."

Bethany Feraro was one of several former students of Saskatoon's Chrsitian Centre Academy, now known as Legacy Christian Academy, to attend provincial court Thursday. They came to see the first appearance of former principal John Olubobokun, who faces multiple charges of assault with a weapon. (Travis Reddaway/CBC)

Feraro said many teachers and officials at the school engaged in abusive behaviour.

"I was affected by this. It's a long history of emotional and psychological abuse, so I just want to show my support by being here and see how it goes," she said.

Olubobokun stood behind a glass partition as the judge and lawyers discussed the case. He did not speak.

Both lawyers agreed to his release on the conditions he refrain from contacting anyone connected to the complainants and from working or volunteering with any minors.

He is due to appear in court again July 17.

Dozens of former students have have also filed a lawsuit against Olubobokun and others, alleging staff at the schools doled out severe forms of punishment such as paddlings and solitary confinement, as well as exorcisms and other psychological abuse.

One week ago, another former teacher and principal at the school was charged with 11 counts of assault with a weapon.