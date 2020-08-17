Anonymous allegations trigger admin leave for John Howard Society of Saskatchewan staffer

The John Howard Society of Saskatchewan (JHSS) has placed a staff member on administrative leave pending the outcome of an independent investigation.

The move comes after an anonymous post on the Victims Voices Regina Instagram page.

The post alleges that the staff member was involved in intimate partner violence external to JHSS, chief executive officer Shawn Fraser said in a news release.

"The complaint separately suggested potentially inappropriate actions with youth in JHSS's care," the release said.

It did not reveal the gender or age of the staffer on leave, or detail the precise allegations or the time frame. It also did not identify the third-party investigator, or say when the investigation would take place.

The JHSS works with, and supports, people who are at risk or involved in the criminal justice system.