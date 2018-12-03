Announcement expected on Sask. commercial trucking licenses

The Saskatchewan government is expected to make an announcement on requirements for commercial trucking Monday morning.

Saskatchewan has recently come under fire for its rules around training after the Humboldt Broncos bus crash. Sixteen people died when the team's bus collided with a semi in April.

While some provinces like Ontario require a minimum of 103 hours of training before getting a license, many other provinces, including Saskatchewan, don't require any training at all.

Last year, more than 200 people who tried out for their license in Saskatchewan received no training at all.

As well, three-quarters of students trying for their Class 1 license passed on their first try. One student passed the exam after trying for eight times in a row.

Minister responsible for Saskatchewan Government Insurance Joe Hargrave told reporters in April they were working on the problem.

The number of semi crashes is on the rise in Saskatchewan. Until 2009, the record number of collisions involving semis never exceeded 943 per year. It's been well over 1,000 ever since.