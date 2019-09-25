Sask. gov't asking for 1,500 animal heads to test for chronic wasting disease

The Saskatchewan government is asking hunters to turn in a total of 1,500 animals' heads to help prevent the spread of an infectious animal disease.

The province's Ministry of Environment is hoping to test the carcasses of mule deer, white-tailed deer, moose, elk and caribou for signs of chronic wasting disease (CWD), an infectious and fatal disease with no known cure.

"Understanding how this disease spreads is critical in evaluating potential population impacts, and in developing disease management plans," Environment Minister Dustin Duncan said in a news release issued Tuesday.

No human case of CWD has ever been identified, according to the ministry.

The ministry has laid out five hunting zones where it would especially like to receive sample mule deer and white-tailed deer heads.

It's hoping to build on a successful campaign last year, during which the ministry received 2,000 heads from hunters.

The ministry is also asking hunters to dress and quarter carcasses in the field, instead of moving them for those purposes elsewhere.

A list of zones and dropoff sites can be found here.