RCMP seize stolen mail, forged documents and homemade stun guns in bust in Lanigan, Sask.
Officers also seized credit cards, ID and illegal cannabis plants
ID cards, stolen personal mail and forged documents were some of the items seized by RCMP following a search of a Lanigan, Sask., home last week.
In a news release, RCMP said they seized a "large quantity" of those items, as well as credit cards and illegal cannabis plants.
A search warrant was executed at a home on Antrim Street last Thursday, police said.
RCMP said they also found and seized various weapons, including homemade stun guns and bear spray.
Four people ranging from 18 to 32 years of age were arrested at the home and face a variety of charges.
All four are facing charges of theft, forgery, possession of property obtained by crime, possession of a prohibited device and harvesting cannabis.
Three of the accused are also charged with failure to comply with an undertaking, release order or probation order.
