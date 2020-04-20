Anglers across province fishing for answers around COVID-19 and the 2020 season

Jamie-Lee Matychuk isn't sure where she'll be come May 5.

The 29 year old from Regina knows where she wants to be: in a boat, kicking off the 2020 angling season fishing somewhere near Fort Qu'Appelle. She picked up the sport nine years ago when she met her fiancé.

"I don't know about getting a licence, I don't even know if Pokeys will be open," she said.

Pokeys is a Regina tackle shop where the couple buys bait and gear. Matychuk said it meets all their needs, but she's sceptical that it will be considered an essential service.

Matychuk's questions are being voiced by anglers across Saskatchewan. The season is about six weeks away. This is typically when anglers are dusting off gear and making plans to get out on the water.

At this point, the province's chief medical officer has not issued any orders specific to fishing or hunting, but people heading out are expected to follow Ministry of Health guidelines.

All angling and hunting regulations and licensing requirements are still in effect.

Specific guidance for angling and hunting activities include, but are not limited to:

Adhering to all travel advisories and self-isolation requirements.

Adhering to all municipal, First Nation, provincial and federal closures (e.g. parks, infrastructure, etc.).

Checking ahead to ensure parks and recreation sites are open.

One common concern is dock access.

There are 109 docks and boat launches linked to provincial parks and recreation sites, either with a fishing lake entirely within a park or where a lake borders a park and a rural municipality.

The discouraging news for anglers is that the provincial parks are closed right now, said parks executive director Dan French.

"Currently, yes, our boat launches are not accessible, and mainly due to our staff and our visitors being the priority. Ensuring their safety is the priority," he said.

"That's where it stands now, but things can change, of course."

On the the upside, French said the docks can be placed in the water in a day. He said the biggest factor around May fishing is usually whether the ice is off the lake.

The fears around COVID-19 are already affecting Anglers Trail Resort on Lac la Plonge, about an hour north of Meadow Lake.

Dan Mailand said he's had about 15 per cent of his bookings cancel.

"I've talked to a few people that are cancelling and told them it's six weeks away and they're going to be opening things up here coming soon, and they've already got a mindset that they're just too scared to leave their houses," he said.

Mailand said it doesn't seem to matter that the cabins are disinfected and that the camp is self-contained in terms of boats and supplies.

"Lots of people from Alberta are worried they won't be able to get into the province. That's their big thing right now. And other ones are just scared, I guess."

As it stands, fishing season opens May 5 in the south, May 15 in the central zone and May 25 in the north. Angling and hunting licences continue to be available online through Saskatchewan's online hunting, angling and trapping licence system.