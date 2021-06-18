Man arrested in Calgary charged with 2nd-degree murder in death of Estevan man

Police have charged Gurwinder Singh Toor with second-degree murder in connection with the death of an Estevan man.

Angelo Galido, 55, was found dead in his home on June 7.

Toor, 41, was arrested at a business in Calgary on Wednesday after a joint investigation spanning both provinces. RCMP say the two men were known to each other.

Toor made a court appearance on the murder charge in Airdrie on Thursday, and is due to appear in Estevan provincial court by video on Monday.