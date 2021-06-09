Estevan RCMP investigating death of 55-year-old man as homicide

RCMP in Estevan say they're investigating the death of a 55-year-old man, Angelo Galido, as a homicide.

Galido was reported missing on Monday night after he didn't show up for work that day, something that was uncommon, according to an RCMP release issued Wednesday.

Police found him dead in his home on the 800 block of Henry Street late Monday night and are expected to remain near the scene for the rest of the week.

Galido's death was deemed a homicide after an autopsy was conducted on Tuesday. His family was notified of his death, according to the release.

"Initial investigation has determined Mr. Galido was last seen at a business off Highway 39 in Estevan on June 4, 2021, at approximately 10:00 p.m.," the release stated.

Investigators are appealing to the public for information to flesh out:

When and where Mr. Galido was last seen between 10:00 p.m. CST on Friday, June 4, and when he was discovered deceased on Monday, June 7.

Any suspicious activity on the 800 block of Henry Street between Friday, June 4, and Monday, June 7.

People can contact Estevan Police Service at 306-634-4767, their local RCMP Detachment or Crime Stoppers anonymously by calling 1-800-222-8477.

The Estevan Police Service requested that the RCMP's major crime unit take the lead in the investigation, with the Estevan police force assisting.

"It is common for policing agencies in the province to work together and provide support as needed and requested," the release said.