Scheer says he'd 'absolutely' review Canada's new Food Guide

Conservative Leader Andrew Scheer is promising another review of Canada's recently updated Food Guide should the Tories come to power this fall, saying the latest guide is the result of a flawed and biased process.

Scheer made the comment at a Saskatoon event Wednesday, after being asked by a young dairy farmer about his party's food policies.

"The process was flawed," Scheer said of the new guide. "Complete lack of consultation. Seems to be ideologically driven by people who have a philosophical perspective and a bias against certain types of healthy food products."

The Liberal government unveiled its new, simplified Food Guide this past January. It had been updated previously in 2007.

The word "dairy" appears nowhere in the text-only version of the Food Guide snapshot, while a glass of water is shown in the main diagram as "your drink of choice."

The Liberal government unveiled a new, simplified Food Guide this past January. (CBC)

It's a stark contrast to 1992, when Health Canada increased the recommended servings of meat and dairy foods in response to industry pressure.

'Chocolate milk saved my son's life'

Scheer also vowed that a Conservative-led government would abandon the Liberals' plan for front-of-package nutrition labelling.

"I can make all those decisions myself," Scheer said of the currently proposed labels, which Ottawa already has confirmed would not apply to milk.

Health Canada has released four proposed designs for a new front-of-package label for food and beverage packaging. (Health Canada/CBC)

Scheer nevertheless spoke of his own son's past "picky" eating habits in defending the importance of milk as a source of calcium.

"I truly do believe that chocolate milk saved my son's life," Scheer said.

He spoke about the years when his son was aged two to six.

"He was eating toast, would eat bacon, he would eat very plain grilled meats and we couldn't get him to eat much else. And so [we] were really worried about it. Where was he gonna get his calcium and other vitamins? And he loved chocolate milk and he would drink chocolate milk by the tumbler-full," Scheer said.

"The idea that these types of products that we've been drinking as human beings and eating as human beings for millennia — that now all of a sudden they're unhealthy — it's ridiculous."

CBC News has reached out to Health Canada for comment.