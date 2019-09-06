Sask. artist paints on unique canvas — his record albums

Multiple sclerosis robbed Andee Dahlen of his ability to play guitar in a rock band. It also took away his livelihood as a Saskatoon bartender.

But he found meaning in art.

Dahlen began painting a few years ago. He couldn't afford to buy canvas, so he creates his dark landscapes over top of his old record albums — hundreds of them.

Saturday, he'll display his work for the first time at Saskatoon's Broadway Street Fair.

Dahlen paints on record albums. (Jason Warick/CBC)

"I'm excitedly terrified, if that's a thing to say," Dahlen said with a smile. "I don't know. I'm putting myself out there. And I don't have a band behind me to get my back if I miss a note or something. It's just me."

Dahlen worked for more than a decade at the Yard and Flagon Pub on Broadway Avenue. As his MS progressed, staff helped him to modify his work. They bought him chain mail gloves when cutting vegetables in the kitchen. When he could no longer do that, they asked him to plan the menu and drink specials.

"These guys have helped me out a lot," he said.

Yard and Flagon Pub owner Ryan Grills says he hopes everyone will come check out the art of his former employee. (Jason Warick/CBC)

Yard owner Ryan Grills is giving the pub's vendor space to Dahlen for the street fair. He said Dahlen is a great guy, and hopes everyone will come check out the artwork.

"Some of my regulars, my customers, are looking forward to checking out his stuff. I'm sure they'll be his first customers. Hopefully he has enough stuff to keep it going all day," Grills said.

Broadway Avenue will be closed to traffic tomorrow from Eighth Street to 12th Street. The annual street fair runs from 10 a.m. to 5 p.m.