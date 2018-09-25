Skip to Main Content
Johnathan Gunville had history of stealing autos before allegedly taking SUV with girl inside

Johnathan Gunville had history of stealing autos before allegedly taking SUV with girl inside

Justice officials confirm Johnathan Gunville was out of jail less than a month when he triggered an Amber Alert by allegedly stealing an SUV with a little girl inside.

Teen is charged with triggering an Amber Alert in North Battleford

CBC News ·
The girl was located in the stolen SUV by RCMP in an industrial area two kilometres from where she went missing. (Jason Warick/CBC)

A North Battleford teen charged with triggering an Amber Alert after allegedly stealing a SUV with a little girl inside on Sept. 16 was out of jail less than a month after serving time for auto theft, Justice officials confirm.

Johnathan Ryann Gunville, 19, is facing more than a dozen new charges. They all relate to three recent car thefts in North Battleford, one with the girl inside, and a police pursuit.

Gunville was released from the Saskatoon Correctional Centre on Aug. 22.

He'd been there since Feb. 19, serving time for auto theft, driving while disqualified and assault.

Last year, Gunville served 73 days for theft, car theft, breaching probation and failing to stop.

Gunville is scheduled to appear in provincial court in North Battleford on Tuesday for a bail hearing on the most recent charges. 

CBC's Journalistic Standards and Practices
Report Typo or Error|

Popular Now

  1. Find more popular stories

Discover more from CBC

More Stories from us