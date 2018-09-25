Johnathan Gunville had history of stealing autos before allegedly taking SUV with girl inside

A North Battleford teen charged with triggering an Amber Alert after allegedly stealing a SUV with a little girl inside on Sept. 16 was out of jail less than a month after serving time for auto theft, Justice officials confirm.

Johnathan Ryann Gunville, 19, is facing more than a dozen new charges. They all relate to three recent car thefts in North Battleford, one with the girl inside, and a police pursuit.

Gunville was released from the Saskatoon Correctional Centre on Aug. 22.

He'd been there since Feb. 19, serving time for auto theft, driving while disqualified and assault.

Last year, Gunville served 73 days for theft, car theft, breaching probation and failing to stop.

Gunville is scheduled to appear in provincial court in North Battleford on Tuesday for a bail hearing on the most recent charges.