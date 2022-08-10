Two children at centre of Sask. Amber Alert found safe

Two children at the centre of an Amber Alert issued in Saskatchewan have been found, according to RCMP.

The Saskatchewan RCMP issued an Amber Alert on Monday night asking the public to be on the lookout for a pair of kids, aged seven and eight.

A police news release on Tuesday said they were believed to be with their mother and her common law partner, Benjamin Martin Moore, 50, who is considered a danger to the children.

A Facebook post from the Meade County Sheriff's Office in Sturgis, South Dakota, said that the two children have been "safely recovered" and that several enforcement units in the area led to the "capture of these suspects."

RCMP confirmed Wednesday morning that the four had been located in South Dakota and the Amber Alert is over.

