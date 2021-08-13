Almost 44 per cent of recent new COVID-19 cases in First Nations communities in Canada are from Saskatchewan, according to the latest statistics from Indigenous Services Canada (ISC).

That's despite only about 10 per cent of the country's Indigenous people being in the province.

The province saw 91 new cases in its First Nation communities in the first week of August, more than any other province.

As per the federal government's epidemiological data of COVID-19 cases in First Nations communities, Saskatchewan has been consistently reporting the highest number of weekly cases since June 27.

There were 208 cases reported across First Nations communities in Canada from Aug. 1 to 7.

Most reserve residents are vaccinated

Canada-wide, more than 86 per cent of people aged 12 and older in First Nations, Inuit and territorial communities have received at least one dose of a COVID-19 vaccine. Meanwhile, 65 per cent have received their second dose. But ISC says it's concerned about the new cases.

Dr. Nnamdi Ndubuka, a medical health officer for Northern Inter-Tribal Health Authority, told CBC Radio's The Morning Edition that a lack of mandatory isolation is making it difficult to contain the virus. Ndubuka also suggested reintroducing indoor mask rules in the north since COVID-19 restrictions were lifted in the province on July 11.

LISTEN | Dr. Nnamdi Ndubuka spoke with Stefani Langenegger on The Morning Edition 7:41 Northern Sask. MHO calls on province to reinstate isolation and masking measures Saskatchewan's north has been dealing with outbreaks of COVID-19. It's had some of the highest case rates in the country, and yet -- medical health officers there say they are not getting all the help they need. 7:41

In a news release, ISC said active COVID-19 cases continue to increase, particularly in northern Saskatchewan, which has seen three recent outbreaks in First Nation communities.

These include outbreaks in Buffalo River Dene Nation and Black Lake First Nation. Information wasn't immediately available the third community.

Efforts to get more people vaccinated continue

The Battlefords Agency Tribal Chiefs and the Saskatchewan Health Authority have organized COVID-19 testing and vaccination clinics at the upcoming Fred Sasakamoose "Chief Thunderstick" National Championships in Saskatoon.

Spectators can get tested or receive a vaccination during the three-day hockey tournament this weekend.

A large proportion of the Indigenous population, particularly on reserves, are children under the age of 12. They are not yet eligible to get a dose. This could put communities at risk if COVID-19 were to spread among the unimmunized as Canada enters an expected fourth wave of the pandemic, the ISC said.

ISC said "vaccine hesitancy" is an issue. It's working with the Northern Inter-Tribal Health Authority to boost the rates of people getting shots.

It said it is also promoting public health measures including providing masks and hand sanitizers at First Nation cultural gatherings and events.