Saskatoon driver slapped with $900 fine for driving 109 km/h in a 50 km/h zone: police

Police say a Saskatoon motorist was charged, fined $900 and had his vehicle impounded after he was allegedly caught driving at more than twice the speed limit in a 50 km/h zone in the city late Friday night.

A patrol officer clocked a vehicle travelling 109 km/h near Cumberland Avenue and Eighth Street E. at about 11 p.m., police said in a release.

They said a 23-year-old Saskatoon man has been charged with driving in excess of 100 km/h in a 50 km/h speed zone.

In addition to the fine, his vehicle has been impounded for seven days, police said.