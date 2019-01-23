All train cars cleared from Highway 11 following derailment: Fire Department

The Saskatoon Fire Department says all the train cars involved in Tuesday's derailment have been cleared from Highway 11, just north of Saskatoon.

Canadian National Railway workers are continuing to repair the section of damaged track along the highway this morning.

The Ministry of Highways will need to inspect and approve the repaired track before reopening the northbound lanes of Highway 11. As of this morning one southbound lane of is open to traffic while northbound traffic is detoured to Martensville .

Getting another update outside <a href="https://twitter.com/hashtag/yxe?src=hash&ref_src=twsrc%5Etfw">#yxe</a> on train derailment. A mini construction site set up out here but southbound traffic is getting through in single lane. Big change from yesterday. <a href="https://twitter.com/CBCSaskatoon?ref_src=twsrc%5Etfw">@CBCSaskatoon</a> <a href="https://twitter.com/LeishaCBC?ref_src=twsrc%5Etfw">@LeishaCBC</a> <a href="https://t.co/Xd1vgkk16k">pic.twitter.com/Xd1vgkk16k</a> —@ChelseaLaskowsk

Investigators with the Transportation Safety Board arrived at the scene on Tuesday night and are in the process of gathering information on the derailment.

The train was hauling grain along a CN line near Highway 11 and Wanuskewin Road.

The Fire Department received the call around 9:26 a.m. CST and found a locomotive leaking diesel and on fire. The fire department said 30 of the train's 52 cars were derailed.

No one was hurt in the derailment and shortly after the crash CN said there was no danger to the public, as no dangerous goods were being hauled.

Assistant Chief Wayne Rodger is expected to speak on what fire crews were busy with overnight, and cleanup of the crash site is progressing.