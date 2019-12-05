All-female surgical team deliver baby girl in Melfort

The birth of a baby girl on Nov. 10 was an occasion to be marked in Melfort: Dr. Erin Beresh led the city's first all-female surgical team in performing a C-section.

It might not be the first all-female surgical team to work together in the province or the country but Beresh said she thought the event was important to promote.

"We're hoping to encourage women in the community to be looking at entering the sciences for their career," she said.

Beresh is the first female surgeon in the community. She started at the hospital just two months prior to the surgery.

Her colleague, Dr. Chelsea Wilgenbusch, is the hospital's first female anesthesiologist. They're part of a small but mighty team of doctors, nurses and other staff that run the Melfort Hospital.

The city is home to about 6,000 residents but the hospital serves the surrounding area, too, totalling 20,000 people.

We're hoping to encourage women in the community to be looking at entering the sciences for their career. - Dr Erin Beresh

Beresh is one of 14 family physicians in the small city. She defines her job as "cradle to grave" care. Family physicians must have a diversity of expertise and talents in a small community like Melfort.

Beresh said she is grateful to the women before her who paved the way for women to work as physicians.

All three doctors involved in the surgery are from rural Saskatchewan and have had female role models who have helped them in their careers, Beresh said.

"I certainly know I would not be where I am today without some really strong women in my life."