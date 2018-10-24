Alistair Stewart to stand trial for first-degree murder in final Saskatoon homicide of 2017

A 35-year-old Saskatoon man charged with first degree murder in connection with the Dec. 31, 2017 death of John McPherson is going to stand trial.

Alistair Stewart, 35, is also charged with robbery and forcible confinement.

A preliminary hearing took place this week at provincial court in Saskatoon. Judge Doug Agnew ruled at the conclusion Wednesday that there was enough evidence to warrant a trial.

​Details from the hearing cannot be reported because of a publication ban.

It's alleged that Stewart killed McPherson in his apartment at 118 Cope Crescent in the Stonebridge neighbourhood.

Police discovered McPherson's body when they did a check on his suite a week later. Officers say McPherson and Stewart knew each other, although they would not characterize the relationship.

Police have not released the cause of death.

Stewart elected trial by judge and jury at Court of Queen's Bench. No date has yet been set.