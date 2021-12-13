Alberta man wanted by Saskatoon police in relation to historical sexual assaults

An arrest warrant has been issued for an Alberta man related to the sexual assaults of a woman in Saskatoon in 2007 and 2008.

In a release issued Monday morning, Saskatoon police said Kenneth Dauphinais, 47, has most recently lived in Milk River, Alta.

Police said Dauphinais has ties to Saskatoon, Calgary and Winnipeg, but they don't know where he is now.

He may also be active on online dating websites, police said.

Anyone with information on the whereabouts of Dauphinais is asked to contact local law enforcement or Crime Stoppers at 1-800-222-8477.