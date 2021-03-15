Airports in Regina and Saskatoon no longer international

Airports in Saskatchewan's two major cities lost their international status amid changes by Transport Canada, and while the impact is unclear, it's creating some political turbulence.

In a news release, Michael Kram, a Conservative Member of Parliament for Regina-Wascana, took aim at the Federal Government suggesting the Liberals "appear determined to decimate air transportation in Western Canada.

"The actions against Saskatchewan airports by the Liberal government seem almost punitive in nature," said Kram.

Impact unclear

In Regina, the local airport authority is taking a more measured, less political approach to the loss of "international" status, working to understand exactly what the impact might be. Regina Airport Authority President and CEO James Bogusz doesn't think the change will stop flights into and out of the U-S, but it may ground direct charter flights.

"Those charter flights are incredibly popular, that would be what you think of as your Sunwing Flights to Mexico, Cuba and [the] Caribbean."

For now, Bogusz said there is no impact because international flights are forced to land in other designated centres only, as part of Canada's efforts to slow the spread of COVID-19. In addition, Bogusz said there is a process to reapply for international designation.

"Saskatchewan certainly needs designated airports internationally and we are planning on following through on this process. In fact, we are working on it right now."

This is just the latest blow for Regina's airport. The global COVID-19 pandemic has essentially halted air travel, but the airport is also dealing with a Nav Canada review that could shut down the control tower.

"At the end of the day we want to recover back to full strength," said Bogusz. "For us, full strength means having a NAV Canada control tower, it involves being internationally designated."