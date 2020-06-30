Air Canada suspending some Sask. flight routes indefinitely

Air Canada is suspending some flight routes out of Regina and Saskatoon due to "weak demand for both business and leisure travel due to COVID-19."

The Saskatchewan flights are among a list of 30 suspended routes released by the airline on Tuesday.

Flights from Regina to Winnipeg, Regina to Saskatoon, Regina to Ottawa and Saskatoon to Ottawa have been halted indefinitely.

The Saskatchewan flights routes were the only ones to be cancelled in Western Canada, with the majority of other service cut backs taking place in the Atlantic provinces, Quebec and Ontario.

Air Canada said other changes to its network and schedule, along with further service suspensions, are being considered.

The airline said it has reported a net loss of $1.05 billion in the first quarter of 2020 due to COVID-19.