Air Canada nixing flights from Winnipeg to Saskatoon, reducing Regina flights
Air Canada is saying bon voyage to direct flights between Saskatoon and Winnipeg, and is cutting flights between Regina and Winnipeg down to one per day.

Flights between Winnipeg and Thunder Bay also being cut

The Canadian Press ·
Air Canada is ending direct flights between Saskatoon and Winnipeg, and reducing flights between Regina and Winnipeg. (Mike Hillman/CBC News)

This is effective April 1.

An Air Canada spokesman says the routes weren't making enough money.

The national carrier is also ending flights between Winnipeg and Thunder Bay.

Air Canada says demand between the cities, aircraft availability and overall profitability all factored into the decision. 

WestJet will continue to have daily flights between Winnipeg and Regina, and two flights on weekdays between Winnipeg and Saskatoon.

