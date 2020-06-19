'We are done debating,' safe injection site organizer says after overdose victim's close brush with death

AIDS Saskatoon says a man nearly died of an overdose within steps of where the organization still plans to open a 24-hour safe injection site despite a lack of provincial operational funding.

"Today was a rough day," the organization tweeted Thursday alongside an open letter from executive director Jason Mercredi.

"We are done debating the legitimacy of the safe consumption site. We are going to provide it," Mercredi wrote.

According to Mercredi, staff at AIDS Saskatoon's Pleasant Hill drop-in centre on 22nd Street W. were handing out bagged lunches when they became aware of a man overdosing behind the building.

Staff quickly responded and saved the man's life, Mercredi wrote.

"The person died twice and came back both times thanks to the quick actions of our staff," he said.

The man overdosed Thursday afternoon behind the AIDS Saskatoon building on 22nd Street W. (Don Somers/CBC)

According to the Saskatoon Police Service, officers responded to a call about someone possibly overdosing in the back alley shortly before 4 p.m. CST on Thursday.

The caller said naloxone was being administered to the man before officers arrived, a police spokesperson said. Police were told that naloxone had been given to the patient three times by AIDS Saskatoon staff, "which resulted in a positive outcome and the male was transported by Medavie to hospital."

The police did not have details on the man's condition.

The report of the overdose came just days after AIDS Saskatoon learned they would not receive $1.3 million in requested funding from the Saskatchewan government for the project.

The Ministry of Health said the budget did provide a $130,000 funding boost for AIDS Saskatoon, which would help pay for extra take-home naloxone kits, safe inhalation supplies and additional case workers.

Mercredi said the project would still happen on a reduced basis even without the larger requested funding increase.

"I'm looking at our security camera right now and I'm watching people inject drugs in the alley behind the building," he said Tuesday.

The reported overdose happened two days later.

In his letter, Mercredi said the addictions crisis needs "the full spectrum of care" and welcomed new addictions program that he said will be rolled out later this year.