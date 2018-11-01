Union says Agrium still needs to be held accountable for death of Chad Wiklun

The union representing workers at the Vanscoy potash mine says the company the runs the operation still needs to be held accountable for a fatal accident there two years ago.

Chad Wiklun, 29, died in August 2016 after getting caught between two pieces of heavy machinery while working underground at the site, located 30 kilometres southwest of Saskatoon.

The mine was owned at the time by Agrium Inc., which merged with PotashCorp this year and is now known as Nutrien.

On Wednesday, company officials pleaded guilty in provincial court in Saskatoon to a single count of failing to provide a safe workplace. The charge related to an accident two weeks after Wiklun's death that left Derick Perschke with serious abdominal and head injuries.

Chad Wiklun (Facebook)

Agrium was fined a total of $490,000 for that incident.

The United Steelworkers said the plea on Perschke highlighted how there's been no resolution in Wiklun's case. It was investigated but no charges were pursued and the report on what happened the day Wiklun died has never been made public.

"There still has been no justice and no accountability for the death of Chad Wiklun," said Darrin Kruger, Steelworkers staff representative.

"It's simply unconscionable that Agrium has not been made to answer for that terrible tragedy."