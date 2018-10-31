Agrium Inc. fined $490K for 2016 workplace accident at Vanscoy mine

Potash giant Agrium Inc. must pay a total of $490,000 in fines and victim impact surcharges after pleading guilty in Saskatoon provincial court on Wednesday to a single count of failing to provide a safe workplace.

It relates to an underground accident in August 2016 at Agrium's Vanscoy mine that left Derick Perschke with significant head and abdominal injuries.

Judge Les Matsalla accepted a joint sentencing submission, which included an agreed statement of facts, from prosecutor Buffy Rogers and defence lawyer John Agioritis.

Perschke recovered and eventually returned to work, but outside court he said that he still struggles with physical and emotional issues from the accident.

It's also changed him at work.

"As far as work goes, I look out more for my co-workers now than I ever have. I don't want to see anyone go through what I've gone through," he said.

"No matter how many safety devices you put in place, accidents can happen at any time."

Perschke​ and two other workers were assigned to complete setting up a pulley on a conveyor belt on Aug. 21, 2016, according to the statement of facts.

Court heard there was no formal training for the task. Rather, the steps necessary were passed along from worker to worker. It turned out that the device had not been properly secured and a cable snapped off, hitting Perschke in the stomach.

He was airlifted to hospital.

Rogers said Agrium's unsettling history of contravening safety rules was an aggravating factor in the accident. Just two weeks prior to Perschke, 29-year-old Chad Wiklun was killed working in the same mine.

Rogers said the company had been issued notices of contravention of varying degrees of seriousness on 27 occasions since 2005.

Agioritis said the company is remorseful and "deeply sorry" for what happened to Perschke.

Since the accident, it has taken steps to empower employees to raise safety issues and concerns and to bring forward solutions, he said.

It also moved to strengthen the independence of its safety professionals, added more safety staff and formalized the steps and training necessary to do the task that injured Perschke.

The mine is located about 30 kilometres southwest of Saskatoon and employs about 775 workers.