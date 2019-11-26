Agribition's 50th birthday put off to 2021

The organizers of Saskatchewan's biggest agricultural trade show, Canadian Western Agribition, have postponed the event's 50th incarnation until 2021 in light of the current public gathering restrictions imposed because of COVID-19.

"This was a difficult decision to make, but the health and safety of our exhibitors, sponsors, volunteers, partners and guests is priority," CWA president Chris Lees said in a news release Wednesday.

The annual Regina event was slated to take place from November 30 to December 5. It will now occur next year from November 22 to 27.

Over 27,000 people attended Agribition 2017's evening entertainment events, according to the event's official newsletter.

Saskatchewan will enter the first part of Phase 4 of its reopening plan Monday. That phase does not allow for public gatherings on the scale of Agribition.

According to Wednesday's release, CWA is working to create new digital experiences for next year's event.