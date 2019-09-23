Aggravated assault charges laid after Saskatoon man left critically injured

Two males have been charged with aggravated assault and a man is in hospital in critical condition, after a weekend incident on Saskatoon's west side.

According to a police news release, the assault on the 38-year-old victim was witnessed in the 1700 block of 20th Street at around 6 p.m. Saturday.

An eyewitness told CBC the man was found lying on a street corner in front of St. Paul's Hospital.

The witness also said it seemed like "the whole force was here" and that he saw a police officer try to resuscitate the man in front of a stop sign.

Police say the victim, who is from Saskatoon, was transported to Royal University Hospital and remains in critical condition.

A 20-year-old man and a 17-year-old male, also from Saskatoon, were arrested in a nearby apartment.

They were scheduled to make appearances on their charges in Saskatoon provincial court this morning.

The investigation includes members of the Saskatoon Police Service's Major Crimes, Targeted Enforcement and Forensic Identification sections.



Investigators say they do not believe this was a random incident or that the public is at risk.