After Humboldt Broncos crash, league urging players to buckle up on buses

The Weyburn Red Wings' team bus has shoulder belts on every seat.

It's not clear whether anyone uses them.

Five months after a devastating crash killed 16 people on the Humboldt Broncos team bus, coaches at the Saskatchewan Junior Hockey League's showcase refuse to say whether they ask their players to buckle up.

But some players say they don't bother.

"Guys want to sleep on the bus, especially on long trips to Flin Flon," said Jaxon White, who plays for the Flin Flon Bombers. "Every bus I've been on there have been no seat belts."

He and other players told CBC they don't use seat belts during road trips, in part because it makes it more uncomfortable to sleep during long road trips.

"I don't think anyone really thinks about putting a seat belt on in a bus," White said.

'You can still have that atmosphere, but you can have a seat belt on'

Russell Herold thinks about seat belts more than he ever thought he would.

Raelene and Russell Herold lost their son Adam in the Humboldt Broncos bus crash. (Olivia Stefanovich/CBC)

His son Adam was the youngest Humboldt Bronco killed in the crash, less than a week before his 17th birthday.

"You can still have fun, you can still be a group, you can still have that atmosphere, but you can have a seat belt on," said Herold.

He said he never considered wearing a seat belt on a team bus until the day he lost his son.

"If it saves your life, or anybody's life, does that not make a difference?" Herold said.

In a lawsuit filed earlier this summer, Herold and his wife claimed said the bus was defective, ejecting team staff and players through the roof onto the highway when it collided with a semi-trailer on April 6.

Although the bus had lap belts, it's not clear whether anyone except the driver was buckled in.

League considering changes

In Saskatchewan, anyone in a vehicle equipped with seat belts is required by law to use them.

But no one can remember a single instance where police pulled over a bus to enforce that—​including Bill Chow, who spent 30 years as a police officer in Saskatchewan.

Today, Chow is the president of the Saskatchewan Junior Hockey League.

"It's going to be a swing in culture, a swing in tradition," said Saskatchewan Junior Hockey League president Bill Chow. "Letting the macho people check their egos at the bus door and go and sit down and put your seat belt on." (Chanss Lagaden/CBC )

He said he wants coaches, parents and team staff to buckle their seat belts, and to tell players to do the same.

"We're not going to be on every bus to make sure players are wearing their seat belts," Chow said. "But if we make it somewhat of a mandatory concern from the Saskatchewan Junior Hockey League to our teams moving forward, then it will be an education process."

Chow said he'll bring the idea to his league's Board of Governors this fall.

