Man wanted in 2020 Saskatoon homicide arrested while trying to cross into U.S.

A man wanted in connection with a Saskatoon homicide last year has been arrested trying to cross the border into the U.S.

A Canada-wide warrant had been issued for Afrah Ali, 32. He was arrested by the U.S. Border Patrol while unlawfully trying to get into the U.S last Saturday, the Saskatoon Police Service said in a Friday news release.

The police say they're working with the U.S. authorities to have Ali returned to Saskatoon.

He was wanted in connection with the death of Logan Nayneecassum.

The 30-year-old was fatally shot outside Aria Food and Spirits, a restaurant and pub in the 200 block of Slimmon Road, on Aug. 21, 2020.