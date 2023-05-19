2 Sask. candidates running to be new Assembly of First Nations chief as delegates gather to vote

Two of the six candidates in this week's vote for chief of the Assembly of First Nations (AFN) are from Saskatchewan.

Federation of Sovereign Indigenous Nations vice-chief David Pratt is running, along with longtime Muskowekwan First Nation Chief Reginald Bellerose.

Bellerose finished second in the last vote, and is trying again. He said his experience as Muskowekwan chief is an asset, giving him, "a great deal of political experience, successful leadership at the community level."

He said a national gaming strategy, economic development and a healthy AFN workplace are some of his top priorities.

Pratt said the AFN needs to move past the division of recent years and focus on core issues. He said it's about "getting back to the original mandates of the organization, which was focused on our self-determination and sovereignty, inherent and treaty rights implementation, as well as the original mandate to protect lands, water and resources."

He has also emphasized child welfare, natural resources and AFN reform as high priorities.

Tell us what you think! Help shape the future of CBC article pages by taking a quick survey. Take Survey

Voting takes place Wednesday in Ottawa. It has taken as long as two days. A 60 per cent majority is required unless the runner-up concedes.

The other candidates are former Ermineskin Cree Nation chief Craig Makinaw, former Manitoba Keewatinowi Okimakanak grand chief Sheila North, former Batchewana First Nation chief Dean Sayers and the AFN's Manitoba regional chief Cindy Woodhouse.